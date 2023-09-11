American Red Cross holding several blood drives amid national shortage

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - The American Red Cross is again asking Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Leaders with the nonprofit, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, say they are experiencing a critical need for donations.

They say fewer donors gave this summer, and when coupled with the strain from Hurricane Idalia and other climate disasters, they cannot keep up with the demand.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, leaders say, as well as platelet donors. Anyone who is able to give is asked to make an appointment either online here or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Several open blood drives are also planned for locations all across 21Country:

Adams County Berne 9/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 212 Park Ave Decatur 9/16/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Zion Friedheim Lutheran Church, 10653 N 550 W 9/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 414 Madison St.

Allen County Fort Wayne 9/11/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/11/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/12/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/12/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Indiana Tech, 1600 E. Washington Blvd 9/13/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/14/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/14/2023: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/14/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., University of St. Francis - Hutzell Athletic Center, 2701 Spring Street (Leesburg Road) 9/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/15/2023: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/16/2023: 6:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/16/2023: 7:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/17/2023: 6:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/17/2023: 7:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/18/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/18/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/19/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/19/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/20/2023: 4:15 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cedarville Elementary School, 12225 Hardisty Road 9/21/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jackson R Lehman Family YMCA, 5680 YMCA Park Drive West 9/21/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/21/2023: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/22/2023: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/23/2023: 6:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/23/2023: 7:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/23/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road 9/24/2023: 6:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/24/2023: 7:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 North Clinton Street 9/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/25/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/26/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/26/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/27/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/28/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hanning & Bean Enterprises, 200 E Main St 9/28/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/28/2023: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd 9/29/2023: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Skyline YMCA, 838 South Harrison Street 9/30/2023: 6:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107 9/30/2023: 7:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd Grabill 9/11/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.

DeKalb County Auburn 9/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 533 North Street 9/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkview Dekalb Hospital, 1316 E Seventh St Garrett 9/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave

Huntington County Huntington 9/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Huntington University, 2303 College Ave. 9/17/2023: 7:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry Street Warren 9/12/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knight-Bergman Center, 132 S. Nancy St.

Jay County Portland 9/23/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Portland Fire Department, 1616 N Franklin Street

Noble County Kendallville 9/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Rd 9/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 322 S. Main St.

Steuben County Angola 9/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N Fremont 9/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E State Rd 120 Orland 9/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Orland Community Center, 9535 W. SR 120

Wells County Bluffton 9/18/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Dustman Rd.

Whitley County Churubusco 9/14/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 9251 E SR 205 Columbia City 9/21/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia City High School, 1600 IN-9 South Whitley 9/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Whitley Community Church, 6685 West SR 14, P O Box 386



