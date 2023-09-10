TinCaps 7-1 win over Dragons sets up opportunity at playoffs in season finale

DAYTON, Ohio (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps Kervin Pichardo smashed the first of his two home runs in the fifth inning to give his team the lead in Saturday night’s 7-1 win over the Dayton Dragons.

Fort Wayne hit five home runs, extending the franchise’s season record to 136.

The TinCaps need a win or a West Michigan Whitecaps loss in Sunday’s regular season finales to secure a first playoff berth, since 2017.

