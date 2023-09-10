Silver alert canceled for missing 88-year-old Huntertown woman

UPDATE: Police say the Silver Alert on Quirina Arriaga Zarazua has been canceled as of Saturday, September 9, 2023. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-7486.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 88-year-old woman.

According to police, Quirina Arriaga Zarazua went missing from Huntertown. She was last seen on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 4:45 p.m.

Police say she is a Hispanic woman, 4′10, about 160 pounds, has gray hair, with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and black blouse, blue jeans, and tan shoes. Zarazua is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Quirina Arriaga Zarazua, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-449-7486 or 911.

