Northrop’s Wilson, Homestead Knoblauch run away with XC invitational wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northrop’s Conyer Wilson and Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch ran away from the competition at the Northrop cross country invitational boys and girls meets on Saturday.

Wilson finished in first place by approximately 26 seconds.

Knoblauch captured first in her meet by an astonishing minute and 56 seconds.

