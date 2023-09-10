Hundreds gather for 25th annual DSANI Buddy Walk at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana’s biggest fundraiser of the year took place Saturday morning at Parkview Field.

Organizers say it’s the 25th year for the DSANI Buddy Walk and Celebration. DSANI began hosting the annual walk at Parkview Field nine years ago.

It honors the accomplishments and abilities of those with Down Syndrome.

The funds raised will help the organization continue to offer all its programs and services, that it has already been providing for over twenty years now.

Hundreds of people attended this year’s event.

If you weren’t able to make it, but still want to show your support, you can donate directly to the DSANI Organization by clicking here.

