General Motor trucks stolen from Taylor Street lot recovered

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police are searching for the men responsible for stealing four brand new General Motors (GM) pickup trucks from a lot on Taylor Street.

On Friday night police were called to reports of an auto theft at a parking lot near the intersection of Taylor Street and Paul Street. That lot has stored new GM and Chevrolet pickup trucks for the past year.

When police arrived, security told them four new GMC Sierra trucks were missing. Witnesses reported seeing a group of men getting out of a minivan before driving the trucks off the lot.

Those stolen trucks were later found in the 1300 block of Fay Drive early Saturday morning. The vehicles were not damaged.

According to police, this is not the first time GM trucks have been stolen from the Taylor Street lot.

Police have no suspects at this time and are asking for anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

