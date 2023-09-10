Court freezes ‘I Do Bridal’ assets, initial hearing scheduled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The legal fallout continues for a Fort Wayne bridal shop and the owner.

READ MORE: Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure, Indiana AG Office searching I Do Bridal Boutique Friday amid investigation

Earlier this summer the shop I Do Bridal closed suddenly, leaving brides scrambling for dresses they thought were on the way. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office later took legal action against the shop and its owner.

Now a judge signed off on an order that prevents the shop and owner Tesia Lapp from selling, hiding, or destroying any items or dresses at the shop and any of its assets or inventory until the case moves forward. Both Lapp’s legal team and the attorney general’s office agreed to the terms of the injunction.

The attorney general’s office filed the suit on Aug. 3 after receiving more than 30 complaints. The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction barring the shop’s owner from the bridal services industry until the state obtains a $75,000 bond. The state also asks for money from the customers, and the amounts owed range from $250 to $2,600 each.

Court documents show that I Do Bridal merged with Wendy’s Bridal in September 2022. The store owner is also being sued by Coliseum Shoppes for failure to pay rent while running Wendy’s Bridal.

The initial hearing in the lawsuit is set for Oct. 3.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.