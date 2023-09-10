Community competes for Guinness World Record on Winona Lake for ALS awareness

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WPTA) - An event to break a “Guinness World Record” and raise money for ALS Awareness went off with a splash Saturday at Winona Lake.

Several people helped a Warsaw family form a chain of floating inflatables across the lake extending over two thousand feet long, one thousand feet short of breaking the record. The current Guinness World Record for the Longest Chain of Floating Inflatables was set in Ontario in 2017, at .62 miles.

Although they didn’t break the record, organizers say they may try again next year.

The idea came from Anje Anglin who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) in March of 2022.

Her family members say they hope breaking the world record will not only bring attention to the disease but also bring in funding to study it and one day find a cure.

