Community competes for Guinness World Record on Winona Lake for ALS awareness

By WPTA Staff, Taylor Williams and Samantha Condra
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WPTA) - An event to break a “Guinness World Record” and raise money for ALS Awareness went off with a splash Saturday at Winona Lake.

BACKGROUND: Warsaw family aims to break Guinness World Record on Winona Lake for ALS awareness

Several people helped a Warsaw family form a chain of floating inflatables across the lake extending over two thousand feet long, one thousand feet short of breaking the record. The current Guinness World Record for the Longest Chain of Floating Inflatables was set in Ontario in 2017, at .62 miles.

Although they didn’t break the record, organizers say they may try again next year.

The idea came from Anje Anglin who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) in March of 2022.

Her family members say they hope breaking the world record will not only bring attention to the disease but also bring in funding to study it and one day find a cure.

To view a GoFundMe set up by Anglin’s family, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 88-year-old woman.
Silver alert canceled for missing 88-year-old Huntertown woman
Quentin Lewis
Police make arrest in Glenbrook Mall shooting
A look inside the class.
New accelerated nursing degree program starts classes
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone
Hoosier Lottery
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne, officials say

Latest News

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is searching and seizing items in I Do Bridal Boutique...
Court freezes ‘I Do Bridal’ assets, initial hearing scheduled
Organization against new Allen County Jail share their building plans with communtiy
Organization against new Allen County Jail shares their building plans with community
Court freezes ‘I Do Bridal’ assets
Each year DSANI holds the Buddy Walk as part of their mission to advocate and provide resources...
Hundreds gather for 25th annual DSANI Buddy Walk at Parkview Field