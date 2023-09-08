Woman critically wounded in New Haven crash Thursday dies

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The woman critically wounded in a Thursday morning crash in New Haven died yesterday evening.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department officials announced a little before 5:30 Thursday evening in a news release.

The deceased woman was a passenger inside the van that collided with a semi near the intersection of Ryan and Dawkins roads around 9:50 Thursday morning.

Police say the van driver and the semi-truck driver had minor injuries.

The deceased woman’s identity has yet to be released, and the crash remains under investigation.

