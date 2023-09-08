Woman critically wounded in New Haven crash Thursday dies
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The woman critically wounded in a Thursday morning crash in New Haven died yesterday evening.
Allen County Sheriff’s Department officials announced a little before 5:30 Thursday evening in a news release.
The deceased woman was a passenger inside the van that collided with a semi near the intersection of Ryan and Dawkins roads around 9:50 Thursday morning.
Police say the van driver and the semi-truck driver had minor injuries.
The deceased woman’s identity has yet to be released, and the crash remains under investigation.
