WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Friday, September 8
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 8.

  • Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in the Glenbrook Mall shooting.
  • A person killed in a New Haven crash involving a semi-truck was identified.
  • Kendallville police warn the community of a man targeting underage girls.
  • Update on the legal fallout with the now-closed “I Do Bridal” Shop.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quentin Lewis
Police make arrest in Glenbrook Mall shooting
Hoosier Lottery
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne, officials say
Starting October 7 through May 11, the indoor Fort Wayne's Farmers Market will be held in a...
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market to move to new, central indoor location
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Coroner rules Van Wert woman’s death a homicide

Latest News

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec receives $1M grant
Betty is missing from Fort Wayne.
Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton woman
Fort Wayne Parks and Rec receives $1M grant
Fort Wayne Parks and Rec receives $1M grant
21Alive News at 6
Warsaw family aims to break Guinness World Record on Winona Lake for ALS awareness
21Alive News at 6
Science Central breaks ground on the area’s only public planetarium