Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton woman

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Bluffton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old woman.

Betty Gatke was last seen Friday, September 8 at 9:30 a.m. in Fort Wayne. Investigators say Gatke is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Betty Gatke, contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

