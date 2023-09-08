Police make arrest in Glenbrook Mall shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say they have made an arrest in connection to the Glenbrook Mall shooting.

According to a release, 27-year-old Quentin Anthony Lewis of Fort Wayne was arrested Thursday night in connection to the Glenbrook Mall shooting on September 1, which left one man injured.

Police say Lewis was arrested near the intersection of East State Boulevard and Crescent Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Lewis is facing charges of criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon.

On September 1, police responded to reports of a shooting at the Glenbrook Square Mall. The victim was also one of the callers to 911.

Police say they found one person shot in the leg by the fountain near JCPenney a little after noon.

According to first responders, Lewis had an altercation with the victim before the shooting happened. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting caused the mall to close for the rest of Friday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that he was “sprayed with mace and then shot.” Police say the victim would not give the name or description of the person who shot him.

Investigators say security footage they reviewed showed Lewis running towards the exit a little before 12:10 p.m. Investigators also said in court documents that they believe Lewis had a handgun on him when he ran out of the mall.

A witness told police he heard several shots while he was in his store.

He also told police when he came to the front of his store, he saw Lewis run from the barbershop, as well as the victim coming out a short time later before collapsing in the common area by a bench.

