New accelerated nursing degree program starts classes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington University and Indiana Tech now offer a joint 13-month nursing program.

Classes started Aug. 28 with 21 students with different backgrounds, work experience, and ages are now on the fast track to becoming a nurse, getting hands-on experience from day one.

The program is taught by Huntington University Nursing Faculty on Indiana Tech’s main campus. Students in the program already have a Bachelor’s degree.

Parkview Health has also partnered with the program. Officials say if students agree to work for the health system for three years after graduating, Parkview will pay for the entire program.

“You see so much negativity right now around nursing and the crisis and how hard it is right now in nursing,” Huntington University Director of Nursing Jodi Eckert said. “We will want to prepare our graduates to enter that environment with positivity and still have that passion and joy for nursing and why they went in for nursing.”

Students in the program will have their pinning ceremony next October.

Huntington University says they had a 100% first-time pass rate for the nursing exam and a 100% job placement for nursing this past round of graduates.

If you are interested in the program, the next round of classes starts in January, and they still have spots open.

