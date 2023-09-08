NACS student with Downs Syndrome to be featured in Times Sqaure

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Northwest Allen County Schools student will be featured in Times Square in New York City.

The feature is part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) Times Square video presentation.

Louisa Riley was selected out of more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

The organization says Riley’s photos will be displayed on the JumboTron screens in New York City, and Riley and her dad will travel to the Big Apple on Saturday to see the display in person.

Riley’s mother calls it “a real honor.”

Two other children from NACS were also selected to have their photos featured.

