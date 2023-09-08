I-69 crash causes traffic slowdowns Friday morning

I-69 CRASH
I-69 CRASH(INDOT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Friday morning crash is causing some traffic headaches for morning commutes.

INDOT’s website says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-69 southbound near the Union Chapel Road exit.

There is no word on if anyone was injured, and INDOT says the left lane was blocked but has since been cleared up.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoosier Lottery
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne, officials say
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Starting October 7 through May 11, the indoor Fort Wayne's Farmers Market will be held in a...
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market to move to new, central indoor location
Coroner rules Van Wert woman’s death a homicide
One critically injured in New Haven crash involving van, semi

Latest News

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are responding to a crash that left one person...
Woman critically wounded in New Haven crash Thursday dies
21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Debt relief and credit repair scams
Friends support woman who lost everything in apartment fire
Friends support woman who lost everything in apartment fire
Friends support woman who lost everything in apartment fire