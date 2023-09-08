I-69 crash causes traffic slowdowns Friday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Friday morning crash is causing some traffic headaches for morning commutes.

INDOT’s website says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-69 southbound near the Union Chapel Road exit.

There is no word on if anyone was injured, and INDOT says the left lane was blocked but has since been cleared up.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for any updates.

