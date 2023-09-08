Friends support woman who lost everything in apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “I’ve never been more devastated in my life, I don’t think,” Hallie Nowack said.

Most people would feel the same way as Hallie Nowack if one day everything they owned was gone.

Luckily, Nowack wasn’t home at the time her place at the Fulton Apartments caught on fire. She spent Saturday night at a friend’s house, something she admits is out of the ordinary for her.

The next morning, she woke up to devastating news: her home caught on fire.

“As soon as you go inside, you can see the hallway where all of the apartments are either boarded up or just there’s debris and water everywhere,” Nowack said. “Nothing was left. Everything was ash.”

Nowack is grateful her neighbors were able to escape safely. But the destruction of the flames took its toll on her.

“I was not in a good head space, I lost everything,” Nowack said. “I thought I was going to have to deal with this alone.”

That’s where Nowack was wrong.

Her friends immediately stepped up to help, creating a GoFundMe page for her recovery, which has almost reached its $10,000 goal in just a matter of days.

While life for Nowack may be the toughest it’s ever been, she still manages to feel grateful for the strong support around her.

“I can’t even describe how much it means to me because I just need that,” Nowack said. “I would not be okay right now if I didn’t have such a strong community behind me.”

Nowack’s friends are also hosting a benefit show to support her on Wednesday, September 27. It will take place at the Brass Rail and will include live music, karaoke and a silent auction. All proceeds will go directly to Nowack.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.