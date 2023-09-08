Fort Wayne Parks and Rec receives $1M grant
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation received a generous grant from a local foundation.
The Foellinger Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.
The money will support the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre and Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory in Fort Wayne.
Officials say the grant is to celebrate the foundation’s 65th anniversary.
