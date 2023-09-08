Fort Wayne Parks and Rec receives $1M grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation received a generous grant from a local foundation.

The Foellinger Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

The money will support the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre and Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory in Fort Wayne.

Officials say the grant is to celebrate the foundation’s 65th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.