Angola man arrested, faces three child molestation charges

Ronald Albright
Ronald Albright(Steuben County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - An Angola man was arrested Friday morning and accused of child molestation.

62-year-old Ronald Charles Albright of Angola was arrested a little after 11 a.m. at a home in Pleasant Lake Township.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Albright was arrested on a warrant and faces three counts of molestation/fondling.

Police say an investigation began more than two months ago when they were alerted about the accusations of Albright fondling a nine-year-old girl several times in June of 2023.

Albright is currently at the Steuben County Jail and is being held without bond until his first court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec receives $1M grant

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation received a generous grant from a local foundation.

News

Betty is missing from Fort Wayne.

Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton woman

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Bluffton woman last seen in Fort Wayne.

News

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec receives $1M grant

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec receives $1M grant

Updated: 53 minutes ago
21Alive News at 4

News

21Alive News at 6

Warsaw family aims to break Guinness World Record on Winona Lake for ALS awareness

Updated: 56 minutes ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

Science Central breaks ground on the area’s only public planetarium

Updated: 58 minutes ago
21Alive News at 6

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 6

Woman critically wounded in New Haven crash Thursday dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 6

News

New accelerated nursing degree program starts classes

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

21Alive News at Noon

Police make arrest in Glenbrook Mall shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive top 4 at 4

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 8.

News

Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 8.

top 4 at 4, September 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 4