Angola man arrested, faces three child molestation charges

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - An Angola man was arrested Friday morning and accused of child molestation.

62-year-old Ronald Charles Albright of Angola was arrested a little after 11 a.m. at a home in Pleasant Lake Township.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Albright was arrested on a warrant and faces three counts of molestation/fondling.

Police say an investigation began more than two months ago when they were alerted about the accusations of Albright fondling a nine-year-old girl several times in June of 2023.

Albright is currently at the Steuben County Jail and is being held without bond until his first court appearance.

