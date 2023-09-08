41st annual West Central Neighborhood tour to showcase 10 historic homes and gardens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The West Central Neighborhood will host its 41st annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden tour this weekend. The tour will feature eight homes, one garden and one apartment all within the historic district.

The neighborhood dates back to the early 1800s.

The tour will take place Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $18 online until 4 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Here are the stops featured on the route:

1013 W. Jefferson

1211 W. Wayne

1337 W. Wayne

1023 W. Berry

1732 College

1308 Rockhill

1004 W. Washington

802 College

1333 W. Washington (Garden Only)

1012 W. Wayne (Apartment)

There will also be free trolley rides throughout the tour.

More information can be found on their website.

