41st annual West Central Neighborhood tour to showcase 10 historic homes and gardens
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The West Central Neighborhood will host its 41st annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden tour this weekend. The tour will feature eight homes, one garden and one apartment all within the historic district.
The neighborhood dates back to the early 1800s.
The tour will take place Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $18 online until 4 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 at the door.
Here are the stops featured on the route:
- 1013 W. Jefferson
- 1211 W. Wayne
- 1337 W. Wayne
- 1023 W. Berry
- 1732 College
- 1308 Rockhill
- 1004 W. Washington
- 802 College
- 1333 W. Washington (Garden Only)
- 1012 W. Wayne (Apartment)
There will also be free trolley rides throughout the tour.
More information can be found on their website.
