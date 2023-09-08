16-year-old sentenced to 20 years in 2022 apartment shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 16-year-old teenager was sentenced Friday for his role in the 2022 apartment shooting of a man.

Naing Ngwe was sentenced in court Friday to a total of 20 years in prison.

Ngwe will serve 15 years, with five years suspended. Ngwe pled guilty and took a plea deal back on August 10.

In the plea deal, Ngwe agreed to plead guilty to two felony charges and two counts of robbery. The charges of attempted murder and criminal confinement were dismissed during sentencing.

Ngwe was one of two people involved in the 2022 shooting at Black Pine Flats Apartments that left one person critically injured. The victim was found in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.

The other suspect, Riley Irving, faced similar charges.

Irving was sentenced on August 21 to 30 years, 25 years in prison with five years probation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.