Zesto on St. Joe Ctr. Road to close for the season in two weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There are many signs that Autumn is closing in on the area, and one of those signs of fall is the seasonal closing on Zesto.

According to its Facebook page, the Zesto on St. Joe Center Road will close for the season on Sunday, September 24.

Zesto opened for the Spring and Summer seasons back in March.

There is no word on the closing dates for the other Zesto locations.

