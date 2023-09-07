Winning Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne, officials say

Hoosier Lottery
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Powerball players are going to want to check their tickets.

Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was bought in Fort Wayne at the Sparky Mart at 11310 Old Decatur Road.

They say the winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 6, are 9-14-20-23-63 with the Powerball of 1. The overall odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 25.

A winning Double Play ticket was also bought in Indianapolis, at the Circle K at 6402 W. 10th St. The winning Double Play numbers for Wednesday are 1-12-30-50-55 with the Powerball of 10.

Players can check their tickets on the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App, leaders say.

