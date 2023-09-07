Warsaw family aims to break Guinness World Record on Winona Lake for ALS awareness

The current Guinness World Record for the Longest Chain of Floating Inflatables was set in Ontario in 2017, at .62 miles.(Guinness World Record)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - A Warsaw family is inviting the public to help them break a Guinness World Record for the Longest Chain of Floating Inflatables this weekend.

Anje Anglin was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) in March of 2022. To bring more awareness to ALS and promote education on the disease, Anglin’s loved ones are organizing a special fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Winona Lake.

Organizers say everyone is invited to the Warsaw lake at 10 a.m. Saturday to form a mile-long chain of inflatables, hoping to set a new world record. The current Guinness World Record for the Longest Chain of Floating Inflatables was set in Ontario in 2017, at .62 miles.

Her family members say they hope breaking the world record will not only bring attention to the disease but also bring in funding to study it and one day find a cure.

We spoke with organizers, who say attendees are asked to arrive by 9:50 a.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. You are asked to bring your own floaty and register in advance here.

To view a GoFundMe set up by Anglin’s family, click here.

