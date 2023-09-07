Salvation Army to offer Christmas assistance to families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Salvation Army say they are ready to help families again this upcoming holiday season.

According to a news release, the Salvation Army will take applications starting in October for families needing assistance for the 2023 Christmas season.

Officials say registration will take place at The Salvation Army Corps on North Clinton Street starting on Oct. 9.

The organization says they will take applications for the entire week, ending on Oct. 13. Times are set from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. the entire week.

Officials say the assistance is for Allen County residents and list requirements for families either receiving or not receiving government assistance.

Families, regardless of whether they are receiving government benefits, must have:

Photo ID (for the applicant only), birth certificates for all children under 18 (for non-birth parents, must have proof of custody)

Clothing and shoe sizes, as well as toy preferences (children 14 and under)

Families that receive government assistance must bring proof of government assistance (SNAP, TANF, etc.), while families not receiving assistance must bring proof of income and/or proof of child support if both parents do not live in the same home.

Officials urge people to apply early to avoid crowds.

For more information visit the Fort Wayne Salvation Army website or call 260-744-2311.

