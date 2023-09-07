Salvation Army to offer Christmas assistance to families

(Laura Bowen)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Salvation Army say they are ready to help families again this upcoming holiday season.

According to a news release, the Salvation Army will take applications starting in October for families needing assistance for the 2023 Christmas season.

Officials say registration will take place at The Salvation Army Corps on North Clinton Street starting on Oct. 9.

The organization says they will take applications for the entire week, ending on Oct. 13. Times are set from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. the entire week.

Officials say the assistance is for Allen County residents and list requirements for families either receiving or not receiving government assistance.

Families, regardless of whether they are receiving government benefits, must have:

  • Photo ID (for the applicant only), birth certificates for all children under 18 (for non-birth parents, must have proof of custody)
  • Clothing and shoe sizes, as well as toy preferences (children 14 and under)

Families that receive government assistance must bring proof of government assistance (SNAP, TANF, etc.), while families not receiving assistance must bring proof of income and/or proof of child support if both parents do not live in the same home.

Officials urge people to apply early to avoid crowds.

For more information visit the Fort Wayne Salvation Army website or call 260-744-2311.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hoosier Lottery

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne, officials say

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Powerball players are going to want to check their tickets.

News

One critically injured in New Haven crash involving van, semi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are responding to a crash that left one person with critical injuries Thursday morning in New Haven.

Community

Starting October 7 through May 11, the indoor Fort Wayne's Farmers Market will be held in a...

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market to move to new, central indoor location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market is moving its indoor location just outside of downtown for the first time in over 10 years.

News

Zesto on St. Joe Ctr. Road to close for the season in two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
There are many signs that Autumn is closing in on the area, and one of those signs of fall is the seasonal closing on Zesto.

Latest News

News

FWPD working with Glenbrook Square to increase security

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Coroner rules Van Wert woman’s death a homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a 43-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment Monday evening a homicide.

Special Segments

Walk in the Park

Walk in the Park: Trek the Trails + Tread the Trails

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krista Miller and Evan Harris
Krista Miller chats with Dawn Ritchie of Greenways and Trails about the Tread the Trails and Trek the Trails events.

News

21Alive News at 11

FWPD working with Glenbrook Square to increase security

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

21Alive Morning News

Motorcylist with life-threatening injuries after crash on city’s NE side

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

21Alive News at 4

Walk in the Park: Trek the Trails + Tread the Trails

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 4