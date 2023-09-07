One critically injured in New Haven crash involving van, semi

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are responding to a crash that left one person with critical injuries Thursday morning in New Haven.

Police say they were called to the area of Dawkins and Ryan roads around 9:50 a.m. for a crash involving a van and semi.

Officers say the semi was headed southbound on Ryan Road when they believe the driver pulled out in front of the van.

One person who was in the van is said to be in critical condition. A second person who was in the van and the driver of the semi had minor injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time, as traffic is backed up near the intersection.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.