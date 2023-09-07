Motorcylist with life-threatening injuries after crash on city’s NE side

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash late Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened in the 6500 block of Reed Road a little after 9:10 Wednesday night.

According to a news release, the driver was going north on Reed Road when the bike drove off the road.

Police say they gave the driver aid before they were taken to a hospital.

The release says the driver is in critical condition, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

