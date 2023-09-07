Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital held beam-topping to celebrate expansion

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital met a construction milestone on Wednesday.

Hospital personnel celebrated the hospital’s expansion with a beam-raising ceremony.

By putting the final piece of steel structural beam in place, the $30 million investment will add to the hospital’s current 72-bed facility, with all-private rooms, and located on their 30-acre medical campus.

