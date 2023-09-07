Indiana Statehouse seeking entries in essay writing contest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders at the Indiana Statehouse are looking for fourth-graders to participate in an essay writing contest this fall.

Organizers say the competition is open to any fourth-grader in the state for the 2023-24 school year. A panel of judges will select four winners who will each receive a CollegeChoice 529 deposit of $529. Each winner will also be honored at the statehouse on Indiana Statehood Day.

The 2023 celebration will be held on December 11 at the Indiana Statehouse and on December 8 at the Indiana State Museum.

Essays must be 100 to 300 words and can be handwritten or typed, leaders say. They must be submitted along with an entry form, found here, no later than Friday, October 27. This year’s essay theme is “Playing IN Indiana.”

“Judges are looking forward to seeing your students’ interpretation of the theme. Play can encompass Indiana sports, recreation in Indiana’s parks, playing music, visiting amusement parks, and so much more. We hope this theme builds awareness and appreciation for the Hoosier state,” leaders say.

For more information on how to submit an entry, visit the Indiana State Library’s website.

