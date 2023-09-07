Honor Flight Veterans eat free at Outback Steakhouse event

By Taylor Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Thursday, Outback Steakhouse and Master Spas hosted a luncheon for 175 Honor Flight Veterans and their guardians. The free meal was just one way the businesses wanted to say thanks.

Those veterans will be on the next Honor Flight traveling to Washington D.C. to see and tour all the monuments built to honor them.

Lee Cook is among those who will take the trip. Cook will head to the capital with his daughter who signed him up and surprised him.

“I once said that’s one flight I would fly, ‘cause I don’t fly,” Cook said. “She came to me and said you are on the next honor flight on September 13. I thought, ‘Oh my god,’ now here I am.”

Cook and the other veterans will take their flight on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Flight organizers say a welcome home celebration is scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Fort Wayne International Airport. They ask for people to arrive by 8 p.m. and park in the long-term parking lot.

Officials say so far, over 3,200 veterans have taken an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

If you would like to show your support for the Honor Flight, you can head to Outback on Thursday, Sept. 7, until 9 where a portion of your meal will go to helping more veterans take a flight.

