Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market to move to new, central indoor location

Starting October 7 through May 11, the indoor market will be held in a building right across from North Side High School
Starting October 7 through May 11, the indoor Fort Wayne's Farmers Market will be held in a...
Starting October 7 through May 11, the indoor Fort Wayne's Farmers Market will be held in a building right across from North Side High School.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market is moving its indoor location just outside of downtown for the first time in over 10 years.

Organizers recently moved the outdoor market to the Electric Works campus this year from its previous location at McCulloch Park.

Since being founded in 2012, market vendors have relocated to the indoor event center at Parkview Field during the cold months. But because of extensive roof repairs that are needed there, officials have had to find a new winter venue for this year.

Starting October 7 through May 11, the Saturday market will be held at the former Midwest Auto Parts building on East State, right across from North Side High School. The building, located at 500 E State Street, is currently being renovated to become a new Franciscan Thrift Center, set to open later in the year.

Organizers welcomed the move to the new location, which they say has nearly twice the space of the former location. While outside of downtown Fort Wayne, leaders say they are happy with the central location.

“I can also appreciate that it has many great features such as ample paved parking with easy access to the building, it is on a prominent East/West street and North/South thoroughfares in Fort Wayne,” organizer Leigh Rowan says. “During good weather, I hope the community will also take advantage of the river greenway that intersects several trails at this location. This building sits on the edge of several large residential neighborhoods.”

Rowan also says they are working on a mural and permanent signage for the building. It will also be pet-friendly.

She says she hopes the move is only temporary and intends to return to Parkview Field once repairs are complete, but no plans are set in stone.

For more information on the market, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Sweetwater President Mike Clem now named CEO

Sweetwater President Mike Clem takes on CEO role

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The nation’s top eCommerce provider of all things music now has a new CEO.

Community

Monarch Festival 2023

LRWP to celebrate Monarch Festival; send off Monarch butterflies

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Little River Wetlands Project will host one of its two large events this weekend as part of “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.” The Monarch Festival will be held at Eagle Marsh.

News

New walk-in women’s health clinic in Fort Wayne

New walk-in women’s health clinic in Fort Wayne

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
There’s a new women’s health walk-in clinic in Fort Wayne at the Women’s Health Advantage building.

Community

Indianapolis Zoo's African elephant Zahara, 17, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Labor Day.

Indianapolis Zoo celebrates history-making birth of elephant calf

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indianapolis Zoo celebrated Labor Day in a very special way.

Latest News

Community

DSANI Buddy Walk

DSANI celebrating 25th annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI) is hosting th 25th annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field Saturday.

Community

Labor Day Picnic

The annual Labor Day picnic took place at Headwater Park today

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
People gathered at Headwaters Park today for this year’s annual Labor Day picnic.

Community

Leaders with the Community Harvest Food Bank say they have a ‘CORNucopia’ of free, farm-fresh...

Community Harvest Food Bank offering free, farm-fresh corn

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Community Harvest Food Bank say they have a ‘CORNucopia’ of free, farm-fresh corn that is available to anyone who wants it.

Community

Salvation Army's new program allows anyone who needs one a safe space to shower on Tuesdays and...

Salvation Army Fort Wayne to offer new hygiene services

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Salvation Army in Fort Wayne is launching a new program next month to expand its community services.

Community

LHN's new medical office is located at 235 Hauenstein Road, across the street from Huntington...

Lutheran Health Network breaks ground on Huntington Medical Office

Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with Lutheran Health Network (LHN) say crews have begun construction on a new medical office to serve Huntington and its surrounding communities.

News

The northeast Indiana boutique that's behind the viral pickle jar sweatshirt

The northeast Indiana boutique that’s behind the viral pickle jar sweatshirt

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
A woman in northeast Indiana created a sweatshirt with pickles jars on it, now it’s viral on Tik Tok.