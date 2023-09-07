Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market to move to new, central indoor location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market is moving its indoor location just outside of downtown for the first time in over 10 years.

Organizers recently moved the outdoor market to the Electric Works campus this year from its previous location at McCulloch Park.

Since being founded in 2012, market vendors have relocated to the indoor event center at Parkview Field during the cold months. But because of extensive roof repairs that are needed there, officials have had to find a new winter venue for this year.

Starting October 7 through May 11, the Saturday market will be held at the former Midwest Auto Parts building on East State, right across from North Side High School. The building, located at 500 E State Street, is currently being renovated to become a new Franciscan Thrift Center, set to open later in the year.

Organizers welcomed the move to the new location, which they say has nearly twice the space of the former location. While outside of downtown Fort Wayne, leaders say they are happy with the central location.

“I can also appreciate that it has many great features such as ample paved parking with easy access to the building, it is on a prominent East/West street and North/South thoroughfares in Fort Wayne,” organizer Leigh Rowan says. “During good weather, I hope the community will also take advantage of the river greenway that intersects several trails at this location. This building sits on the edge of several large residential neighborhoods.”

Rowan also says they are working on a mural and permanent signage for the building. It will also be pet-friendly.

She says she hopes the move is only temporary and intends to return to Parkview Field once repairs are complete, but no plans are set in stone.

