Coroner rules Van Wert woman’s death a homicide

VAN WERT, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a 43-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment Monday evening a homicide.

Van Wert police say they were called around 10 p.m. to do a welfare check for a woman at a Van Wert apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 4. Officers say once they went inside, they found the woman dead. Police called it a “suspicious death,” and the coroner identified the woman as 43-year-old Barbara “Daisy” Ganger of Van Wert.

The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Thursday that Ganger’s death was ruled a homicide, saying she had been shot.

Officers say they are currently investigating the fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to call them at 419-238-2462 or CrimeStoppers at 419-238-STOP.

