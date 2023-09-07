Coroner rules Van Wert woman’s death a homicide

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN WERT, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a 43-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment Monday evening a homicide.

Van Wert police say they were called around 10 p.m. to do a welfare check for a woman at a Van Wert apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 4. Officers say once they went inside, they found the woman dead. Police called it a “suspicious death,” and the coroner identified the woman as 43-year-old Barbara “Daisy” Ganger of Van Wert.

The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Thursday that Ganger’s death was ruled a homicide, saying she had been shot.

Officers say they are currently investigating the fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to call them at 419-238-2462 or CrimeStoppers at 419-238-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famed NFL agent Eugene Parker’s Fort Wayne home listed for $3.5M
Famed NFL agent Eugene Parker’s Fort Wayne home listed for $3.5M
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
ISP: Man charged with domestic battery following investigation in Fort Wayne subdivision
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
46-year-old Kevin Crist
Man arrested for OWI after teen hurt in Lake James boating crash

Latest News

Hoosier Lottery
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne, officials say
One critically injured in New Haven crash involving van, semi
Starting October 7 through May 11, the indoor Fort Wayne's Farmers Market will be held in a...
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market to move to new, central indoor location
Zesto on St. Joe Ctr. Road to close for the season in two weeks
Salvation Army to offer Christmas assistance to families