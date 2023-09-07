Candlelight ceremony for suicide loss to be held Thursday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An event will be held for people who lost loved ones to suicide.

Organizers with Stop Suicide Northeast Indiana are holding its annual Candlelight Ceremony for Suicide Loss Thursday evening.

In a news release, organizers say there will be remembrance activities, support others who have lost someone, as well as a guest speaker sharing her experience of “loss and healing.”

They say the event is free and open to the public but say those wanting to attend the event should register for any updates about the event.

The event is set for 6-8 p.m. at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center.

