Antique mall opening in former Roller Dome South building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been eight years since Roller Dome South, the roller rink on Bluffton Road, closed.

Now, a new chapter for the building is beginning, as it’ll soon open as an antique mall called “The Rink”, a name paying homage to the building’s history.

What will be inside?

“Vintage antique primitives, collectibles, comics,” Jonele Bilby said. “You name it, we probably will have it.”

Bilby is the owner of the Vintage Treasures Antique Mall off Coliseum Blvd.

She believes opening the new mall was necessary.

“We knew there was a demand for this in Fort Wayne because we have 185 people on our waiting list to get into our mall to sell,” Bilby said.

Demand was so high, some vendors pulled all the strings to secure their spot at the rink.

Especially David James, who camped outside the building for nearly four hours.

“I wanted to make sure I was in here number one, and I ended up being number one,” James said.

James believes vending at the rink will open up more opportunities for his business, and adds, for him, it brings life full circle.

“I grew up around the Roller Dome back when I was a teenager,” James said. “That’s how I met different people and everything and all these years I still run into them off and on.”

Bilby agrees with James, adding reviving the building will bring back great memories for all.

“We have people coming into our store and they tell me how excited they are to come in and they had their first kiss here or they had their first boyfriend, they met their husband here,” James said. “So, we’re kind of excited to be able to show them that the building exists, and they’ll be able to come in here and reminisce a little bit.”

Bilby says they are hoping to open around Halloween.

You can find more information and ways to contact by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.