Three free adult vaccination clinics planned for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several Fort Wayne organizations are teaming up to offer three vaccination clinics and health fairs for adults this fall.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative are offering vaccinations at no cost for anyone ages 18 and up during three clinics. They say each clinic will have a number of immunizations including Shingles, Pneumonia, Flu and COVID-19.

Those who are interested in attending do not need to register but are asked to bring an I.D. and insurance card. Those who are not covered by insurance can still get a free vaccine, organizers say.

The clinic dates and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 13 @ Weisser Park Youth Center , 802 Eckart St. From 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. To arrange transportation, call 260-427-6780

Monday, Oct. 2 @ Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center , 233 West Main St. From 10 a.m.-1:00 p.m. To arrange transportation, call 260-427-6460

Thursday, Oct. 26 @ McMillen Park Community Cente r, 3901 Abbott St. From 9 a.m.-noon. To arrange transportation, call 260-427-2420



Organizers say health assessments will also be given by Stanley Wissman Stroke Center/Parkview Neurosciences, Allen County Board of Health, Parkview Diabetes Care Services, Tobacco Free Indiana, Neighborhood Health, Pontiac Street Market, Parkview Heart Institute, Uniquely You Counseling & Wellness Center/The Society of Black Mental Health Professionals, Erin’s House for Grieving Children and Parkview Healthy Seeds.

There will be food and games open for all attendees, officials say. Ten Point Coalition will also be on site to share information about their services with community members.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.