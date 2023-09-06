Sweetwater President Mike Clem takes on CEO role

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The nation’s top eCommerce provider of all things music now has a new CEO.

Officials with Sweetwater announced on Wednesday that its current President Mike Clem will also bare the title of Chief Executive Officer starting September 29.

He replaces CEO John Hopkins, who took over the role in 2021 after Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack stepped away to become the company’s board chairman.

According to a press release, Clem has worked for the company since 2003, working in roles from eCommerce and marketing, chief growth officer, and chief digital officer before being named president in 2023.

Overall, Clem has more than 25 years of experience in retail eCommerce and is recognized by leaders as an innovator, speaker, and mentor. He is a Fort Wayne native and lifelong musician who graduated from Purdue University, and officials say he is active in the community with his wife and four children.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity and look forward to leading an amazing team of people who are committed to helping make our customers’ musical and creative dreams come true,” Clem said.

Surack founded Sweetwater in 1979, experiencing exponential growth through the years to become the world’s leading music technology and instrument retailer.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Monarch Festival 2023

LRWP to celebrate Monarch Festival; send off Monarch butterflies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Little River Wetlands Project will host one of its two large events this weekend as part of “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.” The Monarch Festival will be held at Eagle Marsh.

News

New walk-in women’s health clinic in Fort Wayne

New walk-in women’s health clinic in Fort Wayne

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
There’s a new women’s health walk-in clinic in Fort Wayne at the Women’s Health Advantage building.

Community

Indianapolis Zoo's African elephant Zahara, 17, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Labor Day.

Indianapolis Zoo celebrates history-making birth of elephant calf

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indianapolis Zoo celebrated Labor Day in a very special way.

Community

DSANI Buddy Walk

DSANI celebrating 25th annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI) is hosting th 25th annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field Saturday.

Latest News

Community

Labor Day Picnic

The annual Labor Day picnic took place at Headwater Park today

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
People gathered at Headwaters Park today for this year’s annual Labor Day picnic.

Community

Leaders with the Community Harvest Food Bank say they have a ‘CORNucopia’ of free, farm-fresh...

Community Harvest Food Bank offering free, farm-fresh corn

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Community Harvest Food Bank say they have a ‘CORNucopia’ of free, farm-fresh corn that is available to anyone who wants it.

Community

Salvation Army's new program allows anyone who needs one a safe space to shower on Tuesdays and...

Salvation Army Fort Wayne to offer new hygiene services

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Salvation Army in Fort Wayne is launching a new program next month to expand its community services.

Community

LHN's new medical office is located at 235 Hauenstein Road, across the street from Huntington...

Lutheran Health Network breaks ground on Huntington Medical Office

Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with Lutheran Health Network (LHN) say crews have begun construction on a new medical office to serve Huntington and its surrounding communities.

News

The northeast Indiana boutique that's behind the viral pickle jar sweatshirt

The northeast Indiana boutique that’s behind the viral pickle jar sweatshirt

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
A woman in northeast Indiana created a sweatshirt with pickles jars on it, now it’s viral on Tik Tok.

Community

Parkview Health logo

Parkview announces closure of DeKalb, LaGrange birthing centers

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with Parkview Health say they will be closing two of its birthing centers in rural communities.