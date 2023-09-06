Sweetwater President Mike Clem takes on CEO role

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The nation’s top eCommerce provider of all things music now has a new CEO.

Officials with Sweetwater announced on Wednesday that its current President Mike Clem will also bare the title of Chief Executive Officer starting September 29.

He replaces CEO John Hopkins, who took over the role in 2021 after Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack stepped away to become the company’s board chairman.

According to a press release, Clem has worked for the company since 2003, working in roles from eCommerce and marketing, chief growth officer, and chief digital officer before being named president in 2023.

“I firmly believe in Mike’s ability to lead the company into the future. Not only does he understand and value the principles that have guided me and Sweetwater for the past four decades, but he has a true heart for ensuring that we continue to take care of our customers, our employees and their families, and our vendor partners.”

Overall, Clem has more than 25 years of experience in retail eCommerce and is recognized by leaders as an innovator, speaker, and mentor. He is a Fort Wayne native and lifelong musician who graduated from Purdue University, and officials say he is active in the community with his wife and four children.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity and look forward to leading an amazing team of people who are committed to helping make our customers’ musical and creative dreams come true,” Clem said.

Surack founded Sweetwater in 1979, experiencing exponential growth through the years to become the world’s leading music technology and instrument retailer.

