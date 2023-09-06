Sen. Mike Braun introduces bill to ban federal mask mandates

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun formally announces his run for governor in 2024 on Dec. 12, 2022.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun formally announces his run for governor in 2024 on Dec. 12, 2022.(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - Indiana Sen. Mike Braun has introduced a bill to ban federal mask mandates for domestic air travel, public transit systems, and schools.

According to a press release from Braun’s office, the bill is led by Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who will “force Senate floor consideration of his Freedom to Breathe Act” on Thursday to prevent the reimposition of federal mask mandates.

The release goes on to suggest that any floor objection to the legislation “would amount to a clear admission that Democrats intend to reimpose mask mandates in the near term.”

“We’re not going to go back to the top-down government overreach we saw during COVID,” Braun said in the release. “Congress needs to say forcefully that these ineffective, unscientific mask mandates are not coming back in any way, shape, or form.”

According to the release, the legislation would prohibit any federal official, including the president, from issuing mask mandates applying to domestic air travel, public transit systems, or primary, secondary, and post-secondary schools. The legislation would also prohibit air carriers, transit authorities, and educational institutions from refusing service to individuals who choose not to wear a mask.

The legislation does not apply to hospitals or nursing homes.

You can read the legislation in its entirety below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday, police were called to Glenbrook Square Mall for the second shooting in two months.

FWPD working with Glenbrook Square to increase security

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Williams
A second shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall in a matter of months still has people rattled. Those concerns have led to the question, ‘What’s being done to improve mall security?’

Politics

Mayor Henry says he is ‘committed to diversity’ as council works to limit mayoral appointments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
There’s more tension between Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne City Council.

News

Entek has broken ground on a $1.5 billion manufacturing campus in western Indiana.

Battery parts maker Entek breaks ground on $1.5B manufacturing campus in western Indiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Terre Haute manufacturing campus will produce enough battery separators per year to supply material for about 1.4 million vehicles annually.

News

21Alive News at 6

Man arrested for OWI after teen hurt in Lake James boating crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 6

Warsaw man killed in Tuesday morning crash, police say

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

One critically hurt in crash Tuesday morning near Grabill

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at Noon

Three free adult vaccination clinics planned for Fort Wayne

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

Sweetwater President Mike Clem takes on CEO role

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

Majority of Indiana counties opt-in to receive historic funding for public health services

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

SACS vote on a finalized agreement with the group called “Fair For All”

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon