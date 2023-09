FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Science Central is offering a great deal for visitors this weekend.

According to a news release, officials with Science Central say from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, visitors will have free admission.

Free admission is provided by MHS, and tickets can be obtained in advance on Science Central’s website.

