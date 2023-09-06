SACS vote on a finalized agreement with the group called “Fair For All”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Southwest Allen County School board members met Tuesday night to vote on a finalized agreement with the group called “Fair For All”.

Board members said they will start six group listening sessions hosted by “Fair For All” staff.

We are told the sessions will begin on October 11th and 12th.

They said the sessions are for listening only... and not educational classes, and “fair for all” would oversee conversations to collect information.

Members said from there, the findings would be reported to the board to see what the next steps are.

Superintendent Park Ginder says the agreement is to help the board.

“It’s been a process of back-and-forth fits and starts but this gives us more of a step forward,” said Superintendent Park Ginder, " so that got to feel good for the people involved and the adults and students that been part of the process who have been thinking and talking since last year.”

The agreement passed with a four-to-one vote.

Board members voted in favor of working with the organization “Fair For All” back on August 15th, to address issues of racism in the district.

This all came after February’s blackface incident at Homestead High School.

