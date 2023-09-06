SACS vote on a finalized agreement with the group called “Fair For All”

SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns
SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns(WPTA)
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Southwest Allen County School board members met Tuesday night to vote on a finalized agreement with the group called “Fair For All”.

Board members said they will start six group listening sessions hosted by “Fair For All” staff.

We are told the sessions will begin on October 11th and 12th.

MORE: 21INVESTIGATES: SACS superintendent addresses debate over plan to combat racism

They said the sessions are for listening only... and not educational classes, and “fair for all” would oversee conversations to collect information.

Members said from there, the findings would be reported to the board to see what the next steps are.

Superintendent Park Ginder says the agreement is to help the board.

“It’s been a process of back-and-forth fits and starts but this gives us more of a step forward,” said Superintendent Park Ginder, " so that got to feel good for the people involved and the adults and students that been part of the process who have been thinking and talking since last year.”

The agreement passed with a four-to-one vote.

Board members voted in favor of working with the organization “Fair For All”  back on August 15th, to address issues of racism in the district.

This all came after February’s blackface incident at Homestead High School.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: Man charged with domestic battery following investigation in Fort Wayne subdivision
46-year-old Kevin Crist
Man arrested for OWI after teen hurt in Lake James boating crash
FILE PHOTO: Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Bull Rapids Road.
Man killed in Woodburn crash Friday identified by coroner
Adam Gray
COURT DOCS: Heritage HS coach charged in theft of over $5k in team funds
One critically hurt in crash Tuesday morning near Grabill

Latest News

Bishop Dwenger’s Joey Farrar shows off his speed on his way to a go-ahead goal on Tuesday night...
Bishop Dwenger’s Farrar drills go-ahead in 2-1 comeback win over Concordia
Bishop Dwenger soccer comes back 2-1 over Concordia
Bellmont volleyball extends its lead in the first set of a 3-1 win at Homestead.
Bellmont volleyball beats Homestead 3-1 in clash of heavyweights
Bellmont volleyball beats Homestead 3-1