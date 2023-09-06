Neglected dogs in Noble County looking for second chance at life

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s an unfortunate and cruel reality humane shelters often come across: neglected animals on the verge of death.

It’s been that nightmarish reality for Tracie Mullins since Friday after more than 20 dogs were found living in inhumane conditions in Noble County. Two of which had sadly died.

“There was zero food, zero water in those cages and they were locked in small cages,” Mullins said.

Mullins is the Executive Director at the Humane Society of Noble County, who took in 15 dogs in hopes of nursing them back to health.

Her team has been working hard to care for the dogs and give them the love they deserve.

“They all seem very sweet and just want our affection right now,” Mullins said.

Mullins wasn’t the only one to take in some of the dogs.

Michelle Bobay, President of the Shadarobah Horse Rescue, took 11 dogs from the bunch.

While her group primarily focuses on horse rescue, Bobay says they have a strict ‘no animal left behind’ policy. Meaning, when it comes to these dogs, she knew she had to help out.

Bobay hopes it’s only a matter of time before most of the dogs are ready for their forever homes.

“This little guy, he’s not in bad shape, he just needs lots of attention,” Bobay said.

As the dogs continue their journey back to full strength, Mullins says it wouldn’t be possible without the help from Noble County neighbors.

“We have a community room right now full of dog food, so bless their hearts for doing that for us,” Mullins said.

Mullins says volunteers are needed and adds donations from cleaning supplies to bedding would be helpful.

You can find the contact information for both groups below:

