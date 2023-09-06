Mayor Henry says he is ‘committed to diversity’ as council works to limit mayoral appointments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There’s more tension between Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne City Council.

Many on the council want the mayor to put term limits on his appointments to city boards and commissions. They say doing so would lead to greater diversity on those boards.

The mayor says he is against the ordinance and vetoed the measure in July. He said the proposal would restrict his ability to appoint qualified people to serve in such roles by “setting arbitrary limits on their terms of service.”

During last night’s council meeting, City Councilman At-Large Glynn Hines (D) had this to say:

“We look at inclusion and I noted back when we talked about including the mayor for the same kind of term limits, that seven, I think it was seven, black officials gave the mayor a list of over 40 individuals who wanted to serve on various committees, and I don’t know if he even appointed even one of them, in total disrespect to the Black elected officials.

21Alive asked the mayor for a response on Wednesday.

He says his administration is committed to diversity, saying several people on the list submitted to his office in 2020 have “important roles in the city.” He doesn’t list names but says that includes volunteers on boards, city employees and developers.

You can read his full response below:

“My administration is committed to diversity and inclusivity. We value and appreciate all residents in our great city. We work each day to enhance services and opportunities to meet the needs of the community. There are many ways to be a leader in Fort Wayne, and several of the individuals who were included on a list submitted to my office in 2020 have important roles in our city. That includes volunteering on boards and commissions, direct employment by the city, as trusted advisors to me, lead developers on two very important public-private partnerships in southeast Fort Wayne, the Legacy Joint Funding Committee, the Mayor’s Opportunity Advisory Council, Fort Wayne UNITED, United Front, and faith-based initiatives. Together, we’re moving forward in the right direction.”

