Mayor Henry says he is ‘committed to diversity’ as council works to limit mayoral appointments

By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There’s more tension between Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne City Council.

Many on the council want the mayor to put term limits on his appointments to city boards and commissions. They say doing so would lead to greater diversity on those boards.

The mayor says he is against the ordinance and vetoed the measure in July. He said the proposal would restrict his ability to appoint qualified people to serve in such roles by “setting arbitrary limits on their terms of service.”

During last night’s council meeting, City Councilman At-Large Glynn Hines (D) had this to say:

21Alive asked the mayor for a response on Wednesday.

He says his administration is committed to diversity, saying several people on the list submitted to his office in 2020 have “important roles in the city.” He doesn’t list names but says that includes volunteers on boards, city employees and developers.

You can read his full response below:

