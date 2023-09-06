LRWP to celebrate Monarch Festival; send off Monarch butterflies

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Little River Wetlands Project will host one of its two large events this weekend as part of “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.” The Monarch Festival will be held at Eagle Marsh.

As part of their mission, LRWP will use the festival as an educational resource for children and families to come learn about the wetlands and the species that call Eagle Marsh “home,” specifically Monarch butterflies.

In addition to education stations, LRWP Director of Development and Engagement Chelsea Hile says there will be vendors, live wood carving, face painting, food trucks and speakers as well as the periodic butterfly send off as the Monarchs begin their migration south.

There will be a temporary closure on Engle Road near Eagle Marsh for festival parking. Organizers with LRWP say the closure will take effect from about 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

More details can be found here.

