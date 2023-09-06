FWPD working with Glenbrook Square to increase security

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A second shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall in a matter of months still has people rattled. Those concerns have led to the question, ‘What’s being done to improve mall security?’

Fort Wayne resident Scott Smith is among those asking how security is being improved. Smith says he and his 7-year-old son were at the playground inside the mall, just down the hall from where the shooting took place Friday. He says he heard the gunshots and his instinct kicked in, he says he grabbed his son and hid inside a store.

“I knew it,” Smith said “I’ve heard gunshots before. You know, I knew instantly. It was loud. It was really scary. I didn’t see one security guard. The cops were so fast.”

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) said the quicker response time is part of the mall’s updated security.

FWPD Sgt. Jeremy Webb says that since the first shooting in July, the department has been working with the mall on improvements. The biggest improvement is the number of off-duty police officers working security at the mall. Webb says that number has doubled.

Webb says the owners of the mall are also working on a new security camera system and are allowing officers to run training drills in the mall, often touring the mall and mapping the infrastructure.

That being said, Webb says the mall is private property and while police can offer suggestions and help with security, it is ultimately the mall’s decision on what security to add.

“The mall is as safe as any other public place,” Sgt. Webb said, “They do have a no gun policy there but short of putting metal detectors and frisking everybody that comes through the door it’s hard to know who’s carrying.”

For Smith, he says he and his son won’t be returning to the mall anytime soon and hopes security does improve at the mall.

“What I would like is for them (the mall) to follow through,” Smith said. “That’s what the mall needs to do. Now my son never wants to go to that mall ever again and that’s one of my favorite places to go.”

Police say both shootings, although similar in nature, were unrelated. Each shooting was targeted and involved two individuals who were arguing when one of the men pulled a gun and shot at the other.

In Friday’s shooting, police say they have a person of interest in Friday’s shooting but haven’t made an arrest.

In July’s shooting, Gregory Normil was taken into custody and was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. He will be in court Sept. 11 for a hearing.

21Alive did reach out to Glenbrook Square Mall for comment. At this time they have not responded.

