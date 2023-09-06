Four ounces of meth found in Kosciusko County home

John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges, including dealing...
John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges, including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a handgun, and maintaining a common nuisance.(Indiana State Police/Times-Union)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Leesburg man was arrested Tuesday after police found more than four ounces of methamphetamine and other drugs in his home.

According to a press release by Indiana State Police says that multiple tips were given about alleged drug deals happening at a home.

Police say a search warrant was served a little before 9:10 Tuesday morning.

Police also say they found a little more than four ounces of meth, as well as 75 grams of marijuana, two guns, pills, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia in the home.

50-year-old John Heeter of Leesburg was arrested and faces several charges, including possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of cocaine.

