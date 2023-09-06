Four ounces of meth found in Kosciusko County home

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Leesburg man was arrested Tuesday after police found more than four ounces of methamphetamine and other drugs in his home.

According to a press release by Indiana State Police says that multiple tips were given about alleged drug deals happening at a home.

Police say a search warrant was served a little before 9:10 Tuesday morning.

Police also say they found a little more than four ounces of meth, as well as 75 grams of marijuana, two guns, pills, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia in the home.

50-year-old John Heeter of Leesburg was arrested and faces several charges, including possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of cocaine.

