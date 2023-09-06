Families fight for protection after they say a Montpelier quarry is damaging their ancestors graves

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - People with loved ones buried at the North Twibell Cemetery say it seems as if it’s being turned into an island that they don’t feel like they can get to.

One woman reached out to 21Investigates for help, and after weeks of investigating, she says progress has been made.

Dawn Maddox has ancestors buried at the cemetery, she reached out to reporter Karli VanCleave in June asking for help. Maddox says when she visited the cemetery for the first time in quite a while, she was heartbroken. She says it was a lot harder to visit her ancestors graves, she was greeted by no trespassing signs, and a giant quarry was being dug right next to it.

Watch her full investigation in the video attached to this story.

