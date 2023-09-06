Famed NFL agent Eugene Parker’s Fort Wayne home listed for $3.5M

Caption
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A famed NFL sports agent’s southwest Fort Wayne home was recently listed on the market.

The former 10.2-acre estate of Eugene E. Parker is now available for sale for $3,499,900.

According to a release by Encore Sotheby’s International Realty, the home is located at 5310 Abbeyhill Road, between Aboite Center Road and Liberty Mills Road in the Brigadoon neighborhood.

The realtor’s office website says the home is more than 22,600 square feet, has six bedrooms, and 11 total bathrooms (nine full, two half)

The home also features a movie room, three full kitchens, marble fireplaces, an indoor pool, and an indoor basketball court.

The release says Parker lived at the estate with his family until he died in 2016. The City of Fort Wayne dedicated a portion of Hillegas Road from Bass Road to Illinois Road as the Eugene E. Parker Memorial Way in March of 2017.

Parker was a graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and Purdue University before receiving his law degree from Valparaiso University, according to a release from Allen County officials.

The release also says Parker founded his own company, Maximum Sports Management, where Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson were among some of his clients.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 6

Man arrested for OWI after teen hurt in Lake James boating crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

Warsaw man killed in Tuesday morning crash, police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

One critically hurt in crash Tuesday morning near Grabill

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at Noon

Three free adult vaccination clinics planned for Fort Wayne

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

Sweetwater President Mike Clem takes on CEO role

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

Latest News

News

21Alive News at Noon

Majority of Indiana counties opt-in to receive historic funding for public health services

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

SACS vote on a finalized agreement with the group called “Fair For All”

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges, including dealing...

Four ounces of meth found in Kosciusko County home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Leesburg man was arrested Tuesday after police found more than four ounces of methamphetamine and other drugs in his home.

Community

Sweetwater President Mike Clem now named CEO

Sweetwater President Mike Clem takes on CEO role

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The nation’s top eCommerce provider of all things music now has a new CEO.

News

McMillen Park Community Center will host a vaccination clinic on Oct. 26.

Three free adult vaccination clinics planned for Fort Wayne

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Several Fort Wayne organizations are teaming up to offer three vaccination clinics and health fairs for adults this fall.