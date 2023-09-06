Famed NFL agent Eugene Parker’s Fort Wayne home listed for $3.5M

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A famed NFL sports agent’s southwest Fort Wayne home was recently listed on the market.

The former 10.2-acre estate of Eugene E. Parker is now available for sale for $3,499,900.

According to a release by Encore Sotheby’s International Realty, the home is located at 5310 Abbeyhill Road, between Aboite Center Road and Liberty Mills Road in the Brigadoon neighborhood.

The realtor’s office website says the home is more than 22,600 square feet, has six bedrooms, and 11 total bathrooms (nine full, two half)

The home also features a movie room, three full kitchens, marble fireplaces, an indoor pool, and an indoor basketball court.

The release says Parker lived at the estate with his family until he died in 2016. The City of Fort Wayne dedicated a portion of Hillegas Road from Bass Road to Illinois Road as the Eugene E. Parker Memorial Way in March of 2017.

Parker was a graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and Purdue University before receiving his law degree from Valparaiso University, according to a release from Allen County officials.

The release also says Parker founded his own company, Maximum Sports Management, where Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson were among some of his clients.

