DeKalb County man injured in motorcycle crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash Tuesday night left one man injured in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kenneth Wood of Ashley was riding his motorcycle east on County Road 40 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say when Wood approached a curve in the road, he lost control of his motorcycle.

A news release says the bike slid across the road into the westbound lane.

Police say Wood was treated for lacerations to his head, arms, and legs, and also suffered a dislocated elbow.

