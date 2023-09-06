DeKalb County man injured in motorcycle crash

DeKalb County crash
DeKalb County crash(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash Tuesday night left one man injured in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kenneth Wood of Ashley was riding his motorcycle east on County Road 40 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say when Wood approached a curve in the road, he lost control of his motorcycle.

A news release says the bike slid across the road into the westbound lane.

Police say Wood was treated for lacerations to his head, arms, and legs, and also suffered a dislocated elbow.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: Man charged with domestic battery following investigation in Fort Wayne subdivision
46-year-old Kevin Crist
Man arrested for OWI after teen hurt in Lake James boating crash
FILE PHOTO: Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Bull Rapids Road.
Man killed in Woodburn crash Friday identified by coroner
Adam Gray
COURT DOCS: Heritage HS coach charged in theft of over $5k in team funds
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

Listing images of Eugene Parker's estate
Famed NFL agent, Fort Wayne native Eugene Parker’s Aboite home listed for $3.5 million
Science Central is a hands-on, kid-oriented exploration center in Fort Wayne.
Science Central to offer free admission Saturday
21Alive News at 11
Science Central to offer free admission Saturday
Monarch Festival 2023
LRWP to celebrate Monarch Festival; send off Monarch butterflies