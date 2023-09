FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Bellmont volleyball (15-1) started out strong in a 3-1 win at Homestead (9-3) on Tuesday night.

The Braves Mary Kate Schuemann spiked home back-to-back kills to establish a significant lead in the match’s first set.

The Spartans Addy Tindall led both sides with 16 kills.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.