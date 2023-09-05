Warsaw man killed in Tuesday morning crash, police say

One killed in Warsaw crash
One killed in Warsaw crash
By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after one person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Warsaw.

Police say they were called about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of CR 350 West and CR 200 North around 8:40 a.m.

Officers believe 64-year-old Clifford G. Grubb was headed eastbound on CR 200 North when he failed to yield to a truck that was headed southbound on CR 350 West, causing the collision.

Grubb, of Warsaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 26-year-old man who was driving the truck was not seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, the department says.

