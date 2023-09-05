TELL JULIAN: A Visit to Chance Bar

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Located on the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Maxine Drive, Chance Bar is a hidden gem in the 07 neighborhood.

Owner Corey Bowers has been running the business for three years and he treats his customers like family.

“I just want them to come in and be themselves. I want them to come in and feel like they were sitting in my living room or even their living room and we’re having a party,” said Bowers.

Before moving back to Fort Wayne, Bowers spent 6 years in Chicago as a sous chef at a Michelin-recommended restaurant.

He says his food reflects the unique experiences he’s had, growing up in the food industry.

21Alive’s Julian Teekaram watched as Bowers put together a classic American cheeseburger with smoky bacon and beer battered onion rings.

Be sure and watch the video for her review!

To learn more about Chance Bar, click here.

