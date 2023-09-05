Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Putnam County

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Greencastle.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old Juanita Austin, who is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Austin was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, in Greencastle, Indiana, wearing a teal short-sleeve shirt, checkered-colored shorts, and tennis shoes.

Austin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, state police said.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 765-653-3211 or call 911.

Greencastle is roughly 50 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.