Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Putnam County

Juanita Austin
Juanita Austin(Putnam County Sheriff's Department)
By WTHR
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Greencastle.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old Juanita Austin, who is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Austin was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, in Greencastle, Indiana, wearing a teal short-sleeve shirt, checkered-colored shorts, and tennis shoes.

Austin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, state police said.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 765-653-3211 or call 911.

Greencastle is roughly 50 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a blessing ceremony with the...

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

News

Toledo police lights

12-year-old bicyclist fatally struck Labor Day afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy Monday afternoon.

News

How will Yellow Corp. bankruptcy impact U.S. transportation industry?

How will Yellow Corp’s closure impact the U.S. transportation industry?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Last month, trucking giant Yellow Corp. declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt.

News

How will Yellow Corp. bankruptcy impact U.S. transportation industry?

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

Community

Labor Day Picnic

The annual Labor Day picnic took place at Headwater Park today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
People gathered at Headwaters Park today for this year’s annual Labor Day picnic.

News

21Alive News at Noon

INDOT announces yet another I-469 off-ramp closure for ongoing construction

Updated: 13 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

Brewed In the Fort Festival to be held Saturday at Headwaters Park

Updated: 13 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

The 50th-Annual Grabill Country Fair returns Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at 6

City to open cooling shelters next week

Updated: 13 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

One person killed in crash in Woodburn Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
21Alive News at 6